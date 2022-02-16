News Briefs

Mask Mandate for Public Masses to be Lifted on Feb. 28

As of February 28, masks will no longer be required at public Masses in the Archdiocese of Boston.

Priests, Deacons, and Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion are no longer required to wear masks during the distribution of Communion, but the pastor may continue to require it if he wishes to do so.

Masks will also not be required in Parish Faith Formation programs as of February 28.

If a pastor decides that it is not yet time in his community for a dropping of a mask requirement, based on his knowledge of the needs of his particular community, he may continue to require the wearing of masks in his parish.

If the local municipality continues to require the wearing of masks in public places, the parish must comply with those regulations.

Parishes are still required to maintain, mark, and communicate a portion of each worship space as being reserved for those who wish to wear masks and social distance. Parishes are also encouraged to continue to exercise and encourage caution in all parish activities