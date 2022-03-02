New Company to Offer Private, Front-Door Valet Service

Beacon Hill residents who don’t have the benefit of dedicated parking will have another option beginning this month, thanks to a new service that will offer private, door-to-door valet service to the front door of any condo or townhouse in the neighborhood.

The Acorn Club launches March 15 with a special introductory rate of $885 per month, which includes a garage sparking space. Availability will be limited to start, however.

Members can simply text the service and their vehicle will be delivered to their front door around 10 or 15 minutes later, or the valet can instead meet members when they arrive home to drop off their car at the garage. (Acorn works with local neighborhood garages, so the resident doesn’t need to arrange parking themselves.)

Additionally, members will access to their vehicles 24/7 should they choose to retrieve them independent of the service.

Acorn will also save members the trouble of traversing the neighborhood’s steep slopes in inclement weather, particularly heavy loads such as baby strollers, sports equipment, or groceries, in hand, without seeing the cost of this convenience reflected in their condo fees.

Other advantages of using Acorn are members will no longer have to worry about street-cleaning schedules or feeling uncomfortable waking to and from the garage at night.

Members also won’t have to dig their cars out after snowstorms, nor will they ever need to circle the neighborhood looking for parking on the street.

Only around 10 percent of homes on Beacon Hill have dedicated parking, according to a recent study, which includes homes in the 02118 area code, which have a median price of $2 million.

Acorn’s services could not only solve the parking problem for residents, but also increase the appeal of their homes to prospective sellers who are looking for parking.

Similarly, Acorn could offer a unique solution that would allow developers and condo associations to offer would-be tenants dedicated parking.

Acorn is fully insured and professionally managed, and its driver all comply with CDC guidelines.

Meanwhile, Acorn will begin operating in the Back Bay imminently, and is then expected to expand to other city neighborhoods soon thereafter.

For more information, email [email protected], call 617-546-5444, or visit www.theacornclub.com.