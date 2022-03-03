Councilor Bok to Hold Beacon Hill Office Hours

City Councilor Kenize Bok will hold Winter Office Hours for her Beacon Hill and West End constituents on Thursday, March 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the West End Branch Library, 151 Cambridge St., both in person and virtually.

“Meeting with constituents is the best part of my job, and it’s such a joy to be able to safely host office hours in person again,” said Councilor Bok. “We’ll also have virtual hours to make sure they are convenient for everyone, including folks who don’t yet feel comfortable meeting in person.”

City Councilor Kenize Bok.

You can sign up for in-person Office Hours at https://calendly.com/councilor-kenziebok/office-hours?month=2022-03, or virtual office hours at https://calendly.com/councilor-kenziebok/virtual-office-hours?month=2022-03.

Councilor Bok will also hold Winter Office Hours, which take place both in person and virtually, for Back Bay constituents on Thursday, March 10, from 4 to 6 pm. at Trident Booksellers & Café at 338 Newbury St.; for Fenway, Kenmore, and Audubon Circle constituents on Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Phinista at 96 Peterborough St.; and Mission Hill on Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Penguin Pizza at 735 Huntington Ave.

“While the office hours are organized by neighborhood, feel free to sign up for any time slots that are convenient,” Councilor Bok wrote in an email announcing her Winter Office Hours.

Councilor Bok is now trying out a new scheduling system for office hours, so if you need any assistance, email Emily Brown in the councilor’s office at [email protected]