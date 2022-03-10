Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

49th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – A Centennial Celebration! Get your tickets today!

Join us on Saturday, April 2, as we celebrate our 100th year of Neighbors Helping Neighbors! Our Centennial Gala will take place at the beautiful Four Seasons Boston.

For tickets, opportunities to sponsor or to advertise in our Gala program, please visit bhcivic.org, or call us at 617-227-1922. We look forward to celebrating with you there!

There’s no better time to become a Member of the BHCA!

Are you new to Beacon Hill? This is a great time to join the BHCA as we begin our Centennial year celebrations, and a great time to join in our efforts of Community Building, Civic Engagement and Historic Preservation. You can become a member at bhcivic.org.

If you are unsure of your membership status, please call the office and we will assist.

Upcoming virtual BHCA Meetings

Board of Directors – 3/14/22 – 7 p.m.