News Children’s Winter Festival by Beacon Hill Times Staff • March 10, 2022 • 0 Comments The train ride was a favorite among the families who attended the annual Children’s Winter Festival. The family school vacation event was presented in partnership with the Highland Street Foundation and L.L. Bean with additional support provided by the Boston Globe, Dunkin’, Xfinity, and Soxcessful. The free festival featured music, giveaways, various winter attractions, treats, and crafts. Beacon Hill residents Hudson Weaver (2), his dad Jacob, and their cock-a-poo Woodstock were among the hundreds of attendees who braved temps in the low 30s to enjoy the annual Children’s Winter Festival hosted February 24 by Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department on Boston Common.