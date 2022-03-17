BHWF Intern Holly Sullivan Takes Next Step

By Marianne Salza

High School senior, Holly Sullivan, has been the Beacon Hill Women’s Forum (BHWF) Marketing Intern for the past two years, surrounded by successful businesswomen who exemplify professionalism. Soon, Holly will be graduating, and aspires to further expand the business skills that she has acquired. “I’ve learned how to professionally present myself with a proper greeting, and respond to emails,” noted 18-year-old Holly. “They were good lessons to learn at a young age.” Since 2020, Holly has been involved in creating Neighborhood Narrative content for social media. Once a month, Holly would visit a Beacon Hill business to interview the owner and share his or her story. Through this project, she has developed relationships with local business owners in her home town.

Holly Sullivan wearing a Soodee dress outside Follain.

“Everyone said that they got new clients,” exclaimed Holly, who now heartily greets individuals that she has met through Neighborhood Narrative when they pass each other on Charles Street. Holly’s internship with BHWF has led to a multitude of opportunities, including a job at Upstairs Downstairs Antiques, college recommendation letters, and a summer internship, in which she learned product analysis and research at a small business that sells printed beach bags. “I created my own mock product. It was a cooler bag for moms picnicking on the beach,” described Holly. “They’re producing it next season.” Holly has been a fashion and commercial model with Boston’s Model Club, Inc. agency for two years, and has posed for Charles Street boutiques such as Remy Collections and Soodee. She is on the Boston Latin High School Varsity Volleyball team, and is a member of a club volleyball team in Boston. Over February school vacation, Holly competed in a tournament in Arizona.

As Holly nears the completion of her position with BHWF, she believes that it is important for the next intern to be a hard worker who is eager to expand their minds and network. “Someone passionate who wants to help businesses,” Holly suggested. “Through the internship, I learned so much from the stores. I know more people.” Holly plans to study management, marketing, and entrepreneurship at a New England institution. “I want to travel abroad,” Holly added. “My goal is to manage my own business.” The Beacon Hill Women’s Forum is accepting applications for a female intern for the next season that begins scheduling in August. The intern must be a Beacon Hill resident, and be able to attend monthly meetings starting in September. Responsibilities include arranging, filming, and editing content for the Neighborhood Narrative. Apply by emailing a resume to Founder Lisa Macalaster, at [email protected], and Co-President Wendy Oleksiak at [email protected]