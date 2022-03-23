Neighborhood Roundup

Virtual Author Talk Set for April 7

The Friends of the West End Library welcomes Jane Healey, a bestselling, local author, to present the history behind her novels during a Virtual Author Talk on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

Her novels are set in New England, Boston, and the North End ,which makes reading her books even more interesting.

Healey has given hundreds of presentations and is a vibrant and fascinating speaker. She is the host of Historical Happy Hour, a monthly webinar and podcast featuring premiere historical fiction authors and their latest novels.

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire and Northeastern University, Healey shares a home north of Boston with Her husband, two daughters, and their two cats.

Her three historical fiction novels include “The Saturday Evening Girls Club,” “The Beantown Girls,” and her latest novel, “Secret Stealers.” While it is not necessary to read her books, it will probably enhance the event and perhaps you can come with some questions for her.

R.S.V.P. for reservations to [email protected]