Coffee Talk at Beacon Hill Village April 4

Bill Wilson of Birds & Beans will talk about the environmental impact of coffee farms at Beacon Hill Village’s Conversations series on Monday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

“Half of the people in the US have a cup of coffee every day but few understand the environmental impact of coffee,” said Wilson, co-founder and manager of the company launched in 2008. “Even fewer prioritize it origin and know how coffee farming affects people, farms, forests and birds all over the world.”

Birds & Beans coffee comes from family farms in Latin America that provide forest-like habitat for birds. Rather than being grown on farms that have been cleared of vegetation, the coffee is planted under a canopy of trees providing the shelter, food and homes migratory and local birds need to survive.

“Every bean in every bag helps save birds, tropical forests, family farmers and their workers, local rural economies, and the Earth we all share,” said Wilson.

Birds & Beans is certified as a Bird Friendly® Coffee by the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center, located at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The Center is dedicated to understanding, conserving and championing the grand phenomenon of bird migration.

Wilson said his company believes humanity will flourish if people are simply more friendly to each other and the natural world around them. It gives back 5% from every bag of coffee sold to its conservation partners. The coffee is available locally at Savenor’s.

This virtual program is presented with support from Cambridge Trust as part of Beacon Hill Village’s ‘Conversations With…’ series. Registration is required online in advance at beaconhillvillage.org or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a Zoom invitation in advance of the program, which is free and open to the public.