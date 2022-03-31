The Friends’ Green & White Ball Returns Friday, April 29

Special to the Times

Celebrate with the Friends of the Public Garden at the annual Green & White Ball on Friday, April 29, at the Four Seasons Boston.

The Green & White Ball brings together neighbors and friends in elegant fashion to support the Boston Common, the Public Garden, and the Commonwealth Avenue Mall. In fact, this very special event represents the single largest source of funding for the Friends’ annual parks care budget. Thanks to the generous support of members throughout the year, the Friends invests nearly $3 million annually in the care and renewal of these three historic greenspaces in the heart of downtown Boston.

Green & White Ball Co-Chairs Kate Enroth and Tess Atkinson.

This year’s Co-Chairs, Tess Atkinson and Kate Enroth, are thrilled to be welcoming guests back to an in-person event. As Kate shared, “We know everyone is so excited to get together, get dressed up, and have a wonderful party. The Green & White combines the best of all worlds, an amazing celebration that raises money to care for our three beloved parks, the Common, Garden and Mall.”

And Friends President Liz Vizza wants everyone to know, “We are so grateful to this amazing committee that works so tirelessly to gather our community on behalf of the parks.”

For tickets or to learn more, visit friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/green-white-ball.