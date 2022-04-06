Liberty Hotel Recognized With Top Award by Pebblebrook Hotels

The Liberty Hotel in Boston was the winners that just were awarded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s highest award in their 10th Annual “Pebby Awards” that took place in California. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2021, as determined by the Company. The Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, with hotels and resorts all over the world, awarded the Liberty Hotel and the General Manager, Shahram Kahn, with highest award this year, “Best Picture”.

The ceremony took place on Oscar weekend, so the categories are dubbed after those awards. The grand award for the evening is “Best Picture” which is awarded for best overall performance by a hotel, based on operating execution and profitability, in addition to adaptation to the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at the foot of Beacon Hill, The Liberty Hotel is an imaginative transformation of the storied Charles Street Jail, a national historic landmark and architectural gem built in 1851. The Liberty Hotel opened in 2007 and offers 200 imaginatively re-invented rooms and suites where guests can take in sweeping views of the city skyline and Charles River. There are four distinct restaurants and bars, as well as a bustling lobby that morphs into a vibrant social destination nightly.

Each venue at the Liberty was thoughtfully named to tie in the rich history of the building: Alibi which is a cocktail lounge lined with mug shots of celebrities, Scampo which is James Beard Award Winning Chef Lydia Shire’s Italian restaurant inside of the hotel, and Clink which is the critically acclaimed restaurant serving lunch and dinner with stunning interior that includes bars on the windows as a nod to the building’s history. The open-air Courtyard is a social gathering destination that hosts Yappier Hours for our pet friends, Saturday yoga, and Curling in the winter months. The Liberty Hotel is located at 215 Charles Street in Boston’s Beacon Hill.