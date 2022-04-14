Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Additional Trash Receptacles Coming to Beacon Hill

In an effort to help curb trash on Beacon Hill, the BHCA Streets & Sidewalks Committee has been working with Boston’s Department of Public Works to install three trash bins on the top of the hill. They will be as pictured above. These will be located at the intersections of Myrtle and Joy streets, Myrtle and Anderson streets and on Joy below Smith Court. The exact locations at those intersections are determined by DPW in order to service the bins safely and with as little disruption to neighbors as possible. They will be maintained by DPW as well, and will be emptied daily or as needed. The BHCA would like to thank the neighboring businesses and organizations who have agreed to this plan. We hope it will make a difference and help to keep the top of the hill clean. Thank you to the BHCA’s Streets & Sidewalks Committee for their work on this and to the Department of Public Works and City officials for their collaboration.

Thank You to our Centennial Gala Sponsors!

We appreciate the continued support of our local businesses including Hingham Institution for Savings, Grogan & Company, The Hampshire House Corporation, Rugg Road, Paws on Charles, Kured, F.H. Perry, the Whitney Hotel, the Beacon Hill Times, and the Boston Guardian. Thank you!

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Architecture Committee Monday; April 18, via Zoom, 5:30pm

Young Friends Social, Wednesday; April 27th, Hill Tavern, 7-9pm

100th Annual Meeting for Members; Monday, May 16th

