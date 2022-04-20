News A Sanctuary Café Coming to Charles Street by Beacon Hill Times Staff • April 20, 2022 • 0 Comments A Sanctuary Cafe: Coffee, Books & Cats is set to open at 80 Charles St. in the coming months, according to Brittany Baker, the proprietor. The business will also be holding an Open House on site on Thursday, May 19, to coincide with the return of the Hidden Gardens of Beacon Hill Annual Tour as an in-person event, said Baker. To join Sanctuary Café’s mailing list, visit asanctuarycafe.com, and check this publication in the weeks ahead for an upcoming feature story on this new business.