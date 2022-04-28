DA Hayden Announces Grant Funding Opportunity for Nonprofits

District Attorney Kevin Hayden invited Suffolk County nonprofits to apply for grant funding to support violence and substance use prevention and treatment programming.

“I have had the privilege of serving on the board of several nonprofits, and I know the impact that my office’s Community Reinvestment Grants can have on these nonprofits and the young people they serve,” said Hayden, who is currently on the boards of YOU Boston and the Greater Boston YMCA. “The pandemic has placed added stress and demand on service providers as they responded increased need and adapted to new ways of delivering services. I’m grateful to the organizations that continue to do exceptional work every day supporting our young people and communities.”

The Community Reinvestment Grant (CRG) program will provide funding of up to $10,000 to 501(c)3 nonprofits that provide programming designed to prevent youth violence or substance use disorder or substance use treatment in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop. State law allows prosecutors to distribute up to 10 percent of assets seized in narcotics prosecutions to community-based organizations for crime prevention and substance use treatment. “Prevention and treatment programs are key to public safety and building a more equitable society. Our community partners are among our most valuable institutions, and I’m proud to be able to offer this funding opportunity,” Hayden said