Neighborhood Roundup

Duckling Day celebration returns on Mother’s Day

For the first time, the Friends of the Public Garden will celebrate Duckling Day on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8. Please join us for Duckling Day! For the first time in two years.

Led by the Harvard University Marching Band, the Duckling Day parade will begin in the Boston Common at the Parkman Bandstand and end in the Public Garden near the famous Make Way for Ducklings sculptures.

Prior to the parade will be Playtime on the Common, a vibrant array of family entertainment from 10 a.m. to noon. All activities are included with event admission including: Interactive Circus Games with Esh Circus Arts; Jenny the Juggler; Peter O’Malley, magician; Jump, climb, and play with Knucklebones; Meet the giant Duck; visit with the Harvard University Band; Make Way for Ducklings reading station; and a goody bag for every kid – full of Duckling Day-themed items.

The registration fee is $35 per family group in advance (before May 6) and $40 per family the day of the event.

Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2022/02/24/may-8-2022-duckling-day/ for tickets or more information.