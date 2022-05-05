Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA 100th Annual Meeting for Members

The Beacon Hill Civic Association will be holding its 100th Annual Meeting for members on Monday, May 16th. Alex Krieger, FAIA, Professor in Practice of Urban Design Emeritus, and Lecturer in Urban Planning and Design at Harvard Graduate School of Design will give the keynote address “Beacon Hill, Boston and the Idealism behind the phrase City on a Hill”. If you are unsure of your membership status and would like to attend the Annual Meeting, please call the BHCA office at 617-227-1922.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Board of Directors; Monday, May 9th, 7pm

Tree Committee Meeting; May 24th, 5:30pm at 74 Joy Street

Please contact the office for more details on any of these events.

Thanks to our Streets & Sidewalks/Green Committee and Volunteers for the Brick by Brick Cleanup on Saturday!