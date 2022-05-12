Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA 100th Annual Meeting; Monday, May 16th

The Beacon Hill Civic Association (“BHCA”) celebrates its 100th Annual Meeting on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 6pm, at the Union Club, at 8 Park Street, Boston. At the annual meeting, the BHCA will be electing its officers and Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 term. The keynote address at this year’s annual meeting is being given by Alex Krieger, FAIA, Professor in Practice of Urban Design, Emeritus and Lecturer in Urban Planning and Design, at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, where he has taught since 1977. The topic of Mr. Krieger’s remarks will be “Beacon Hill, Boston and the Idealism Behind the Phrase City on a Hill.”

Alex Krieger, FAIA

Mr. Krieger has combined a career of teaching and practice, dedicating himself in both to understanding how to improve the quality of place and life in our major urban areas. In addition to his academic positions, Mr. Krieger is also a principal at NBBJ, a global design practice. He was founding principal of Chan Krieger Sieniewicz until their merger with NBBJ in 2009. Since 1984, he has provided architecture, urban design, and urban planning services to a broad array of clients in numerous cities worldwide, focusing primarily on educational, institutional, healthcare, and public projects in complex urban settings.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tree Committee Meeting; May 24th, 5:30pm at 74 Joy Street