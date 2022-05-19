BHCA 100th Annual Event Returns To Union Club As In-Person Event

The Beacon Hill Civic Association held its 100th annual meeting on Monday, May 16, at the Union Club, which returned as an in-person event after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

Rob Whitney, the outgoing chair who is stepping down from the Civic Association board following an 18-year tenure, offered opening remarks, while Meghan Awe, the outgoing board president who will now assume the role of chair, joined the meeting virtually to recount the Year in Review.

Joshua Leffler, the outgoing clerk who was named board president, put forth the Civic Association’s slate of officers and directors for the upcoming year, which included new board members Holland Ward and Doug Ziewacz.

Edward Fleck, who stepped down as a director, received a small token of appreciation from the Civic Association (as did Whitney) presented by Patricia Tully, executive director.

Alex Krieger, a professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Design and author of the recently published “City on a Hill: Urban Idealism in America from the Puritans to the Present,” served as the keynote speaker.

Krieger’s keynote address, called “Beacon Hill, Boston and the Idealism Behind the Phrase ‘City on a Hill,” explored how the geography of Beacon Hill and Boston has changed over time to adapt to the city’s changing needs.