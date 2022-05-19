Neighborhood Roundup

Esplanade Community Day Returns Saturday, May 21

Don’t miss the Esplanade Association’s annual Community Day on Saturday, May 21. Come to the park for a day of program-packed events, including the Esplanade 5K from 9 a.m. to noon (learn more and register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boston/Esplanade); the free GroundBeat concert curated by BAMS Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DCR Hatch Shell (register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/groundbeat-music-concert-featuring-bams-fest-2022-tickets-329088742287); and the Movement Music Session – a family-friendly music and movement session designed for children and their caregivers presented in partnership with the Boston Music Project – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Esplanade Playspace (visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/esplanade-community-day-music-movement-session-2022-tickets-338483070977 to register).

The event will also feature food trucks, vendors, and more. Visit esplanade.org for more information.