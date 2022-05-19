News Sisters Graduate From Columbia by Beacon Hill Times Staff • May 19, 2022 • 0 Comments Eliza Spear Nelson and Rebecca Manning graduated from Columbia University the weekend of May 15. Eliza completed her Executive MBA in the Spring of 2020, while working at Saks Fifth Avenue as a Merchandise Planner. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was pushed back to this spring. Eliza is currently a Manager of Merchandise Planning at Bergdorf Goodman. Rebecca Manning earned her Columbia MBA with special academic distinction and is the winner of the Nathan Gantcher Prize for Social Enterprise. Rebecca will soon join Technoserve as a Senior Associate on the Strategic Initiatives Team. Eliza and Rebecca grew up on Beacon Hill and are the daughters of Frank and Alecia Manning.