Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

We are happy to welcome Ivanna Heraskina as our new Administrative Assistant at the BHCA. Ivanna hails from the Ukraine, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Philology (the study of language, culture and history), and where she gained work experience in support roles in the public and private sectors. She is also a video editor and has many related skills. She has been a Boston resident for over a year, and is excited to learn all she can about Beacon Hill and the members we serve.

Thank you to all attendees of our 100th Annual Meeting!

Check out the event photos and Professor Krieger’s presentation on our landing page of bhcivic.org.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tree Committee Meeting; May 24th, 5:30pm at 74 Joy Street