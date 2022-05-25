Neighborhood Roundup

‘Art in the Garden’ at The Hidden Art Gallery

The Hidden Art Gallery at 25 Myrtle St. will display “Art in the Garden” – an outdoors event, permitting good weather, which will run throughout the summer months on Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Stop by and take a look at new works.

Visit www.thehiddenartgallery.com for more information.

Bittner Named a Winner in National Merit Scholarship

Beacon Hill resident Daniel Bittner was named a winner in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of entrants. Less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors make the cut, and to become a finalist, students must submit a detailed application.