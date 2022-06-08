Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Verizon Infrastructure Work on Beacon Hill

The Beacon Hill Civic Association has been working to address the Verizon infrastructure work throughout the neighborhood affecting the Historic building facades. A memo was sent to Verizon on June 1st outlining the relevant historic district guidelines. If you have any questions about the telecommunications equipment being installed on building façades, please contact the BHCA office. A copy of the memo can be found on bhcivic.org.

Parks Department contractors out planting trees all over Beacon Hill this week.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

BHCA Board of Directors Meeting – June 13th, 7:00pm

Architecture Committee Meeting – June 14th, 5:30pm

Events Committee Meeting – Wednesday, June 15th, 7:00pm

Summer Evening at Otis House – Tuesday, June 21st, 6:00-8:00pm (rain date 6/22)

Outdoor Centennial Dinner – Saturday, September 17th, 6:00pm

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 18th, 12:00-4:00pm

Thank you to the Parks Department for the new trees on Beacon Hill!

WATERING STREET TREES (from boston.gov/caring-bostons-urban-forest):

We welcome the help of residents and community groups to care for Boston’s street trees. You should give a new street tree 20 gallons of water once a week, or run a low-pressure hose at the base of the tree for 20 minutes. A tree needs about 10 gallons of water per inch of trunk diameter. Boston’s new street trees are typically two inches in thickness.

During really hot weather, a tree will need 30 gallons of water each week in two separate waterings: 15 gallons one day and 15 gallons a few days later.

Tips for pouring the water:

• Please pour slowly at the base of the tree and in the tree pit.

• Cultivating or digging up the top three inches of the pit can help the water get to where it needs to go.

• A three-inch layer of mulch will help the soil stay moist and prevent weeds.

For more information on the care of Street Trees, visit boston.gov/caring-bostons-urban-forest.

Become a BHCA member or renew your membership!

This is a great time to join the BHCA or renew your membership now that we are scheduling outdoor activities for the summer and fall. This is our centennial year, and we look forward to your involvement with our important neighborhood association. Go to https://www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.html to sign up or renew today, or call us at 617-227-1922!