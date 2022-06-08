West End Resident Dies After Injuries Sustained in Hit-and-Run Accident

A West End resident died Friday morning from injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run accident while walking across Cambridge Street on Sunday, May 29, while the driver remains at large.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on May 29, the victim was struck by the vehicle in the area of Cambridge and Blossom streets.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Rep. Jay Livingstone said, “I’ve consistently complained the safety on Cambridge Street of pedestrians and bicyclists. I’m pleased that as a result of advocacy, the city has started a public process and Mass General has contributed funds to improve safety on Cambridge Street, and I’ll continue to press the city, particularly now, to make those improvements.”