City Splash Returns Saturday to the Esplanade

Take a dip in the Charles when City Splash – Charles River Conservancy’s sixth year of urban river swims – returns Saturday, June 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fiedler Field dock on the Esplanade. This annual state-sanctioned swim offers the public a rare chance to swim in the Charles in a demarcated deep-water area off the Fiedler dock. Swimming is reserved in 25-minute slots for registered participants, ages 12 and up, who are comfortable swimming and treading in deep water. All children must be accompanied by a guardian. Due to high demand, participants will be limited to one slot per person. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/city-splash-2022-tickets-260577362907. Also, the Charles River One-mile Swim, sponsored by the Charles River Swimming Club, Inc., is open to ages 18 and up, and takes place this Saturday at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $65 per participant. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Boston/charlesriveronemileswim to sign up. After a full day of swimming, an afterparty from 4 to 6 p.m. will follow at Night Shift Brewing’s Owl’s Nest on the Esplanade. In the event of rain, City Splash will take place om Sunday, June 19. Email [email protected] with any questions.