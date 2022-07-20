Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

BHCA Committee Work

Each year, the Beacon Hill Civic Association publishes its Annual Report covering committee accomplishments during the past year. We’ll be sharing the committees’ reports here over the next weeks.

Tree Committee

The BHCA Tree Committee works to preserve the beauty of our urban canopy and parks. This year we have responded to multiple questions and e-mails from Beacon Hill neighbors in relation to city trees and tree guards. We coordinate with the city Parks Department for spring and autumn scheduled pruning, removal and planting of trees in the neighborhood. During COVID the tree care schedule was heavily disrupted and postponed several times. In addition, the work was hampered by severe staff shortages. Thankfully this year’s City Budget for the Tree Department includes 4 new employees, including a Contracts Manager who will be responsible for assuring that contractors deliver on the planting, watering and care of new trees.

The committee is planning the spring planting and mulching of the tree pits and repair of tree guards along Charles Street in coordination with the Joint Charles Street Committee. The Charles Street tree guards were installed in the summer of 2013 as part of the BHCA’s 90th Anniversary Gift to the City.

The Committee has included the care of the historic Beacon Hill Elms on Mt. Vernon Street. A specialized treatment plan has been implemented with The Growing Tree who is treating these trees on a quarterly basis. Norm Helie, the Arborist from The Growing Tree, conducted a “tree-side” lecture last September to talk about the Elms and their care. The Tree Committee usually hosts a spring and an autumn committee meeting.

Leslie Adam, Keeta Gilmore

Co-chairs

Save the Dates for a BHCA Centennial Celebration Weekend!

Make plans to join your friends and neighbors for a special weekend! We will be celebrating our Centennial on Saturday, September 17th, 6-9pm, with an outdoor dinner on the flat of Mt. Vernon Street. Tickets will go on sale later in the summer. On Sunday, September 18th, we will celebrate with our annual Fall HillFest, open to all, with games and food for children and their families, the famous dog show, live entertainment, and much more.

Upcoming BHCA Meetings & Events

Beacon Hill Meet and Greet – Monday, August 1st, 6:00-8:00pm

Zoning & Licensing Committee Meeting – Wednesday, August 3rd, 7:00-9:00pm

Centennial Dinner – Saturday, September 17th, 6:00pm

Fall HillFest – Sunday, September 18th, 12:00-4:00pm

* Contact the office for joining details.

Become a BHCA member or renew your membership in our Centennial Year!

This is a great time to join the BHCA or renew your membership now that we are scheduling outdoor centennial activities for the summer and fall. Go to https://www.bhcivic.org/become-a-member.html to sign up or renew today, or call us at 617-227-1922!