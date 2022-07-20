MGC releases June 2022 Gross Gaming Revenue

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported that the month of June 2022 at Plainridge Park Casino (PPC), MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor generated approximately $93 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of GGR. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to Local Aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of GGR; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.127 billion in total taxes and assessments from PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.