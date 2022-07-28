Michelle Vilms Receives Industry Award by Insightful Accountant

Vilms Consulting is pleased to announce that Michelle Vilms, CEO, has been named a 2022 100 Top ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant. She was also selected as the Top QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor for 2022.

Insightful Accountant selects 10 individuals each year who demonstrate the highest ranking in one category. Michelle was the highest-ranking applicant based upon the standard established by Insightful Accountant for the QuickBooks Online category. The award is based on her training, certifications, years of experience, client reviews, and peer evaluations represented in vote totals.

The selection for the Top QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor for 2022 was announced at the Scaling New Heights conference in Orlando, Florida in June. Michelle was invited to the main stage to receive her award.

Insightful Accountant is an independent news and information source that honors 100 Top ProAdvisors each year. Content is written specifically for the small business advisors, helping them keep up with current technology, discover trends in the industry, and continue their education. This is the fourth year in a row that Michelle has been named a Top100 ProAdvisor.

Vilms Consulting is a Boston-based virtual firm offering accounting, advisory, and training services to small and medium-sized businesses interested in reorganizing, complementing, or outsourcing their accounting and finance functions. Specializing in cloud-based accounting and best practices to support a company’s growth and scalability goals, all team members are certified in QuickBooks Online and have extensive experience with related technology. For more information, visit www.vilmsconsulting.com.