Local Students Receive Bachelor’s Degrees from UMass Amherst

Approximately 7,000 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 13, 2022 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Below is a list of students from Beacon Hill who earned a degree.

Shipeng He

Victor S Lam

Wahib A Yared