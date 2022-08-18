City Launches New and Improved ParkBoston App

Special to Times

Through a continuing between the City of Boston and ParkMobile, the leading provider of “smart parking,” the upgraded ParkBoston app launched Monday, replacing the now-obsolete previous version.

All current ParkBoston users will need to immediately update their app to the new version to continue making mobile parking payments in the city. Updating the app is a quick and easy process that takes less than one minute.

The new ParkBoston app allows people to easily pay for parking right from their mobile device in over 7,000 spots across the city, as well as any location in North America where ParkMobile is accepted.

The new ParkBoston app offers new advanced features to improve the user experience, including a map view to locate nearby spaces, the “Find My Car” feature that navigates a user back to their parked vehicle, mobile alerts when a parking session is about to expire, and new payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“Together with ParkMobile, we are thrilled to officially launch the new and improved ParkBoston app, making it even easier for our residents and visitors to pay for parking all over the city,” Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets for the City of Boston, said in a press release. “With an enhanced design and innovative new features, the updated ParkBoston app creates a more seamless parking experience for those who choose to drive.”

The ParkBoston app is available for both iPhone and Android devices or can be accessed on a mobile web browser at https://park.boston.gov/. To pay for parking using the new ParkBoston app, users will create an account, enter the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around the parking spot, choose the duration of time they wish to park, and touch the “start parking” button. Users can easily extend the time of their parking session in the app, so they don’t have to run back to feed the meter.

Visit park-boston.gov to learn more about the app.