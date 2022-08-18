Water-Main Break on Saturday Floods Parts of Common, Public Garden, and Charles Street

A water-main break in the early hours of Saturday morning in the area of Charles and Boylston streets flooded parts of the Public Garden and the Boston Common, along with Charles Street, according to published reports.

The break, which was first reported to Boston Police at around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 13, “occurred near the intersection of Charles and Boylston streets on a paved service road that runs along the Common’s perimeter,” Tom Bagley, a spokesman for the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, told The Boston Globe.

After the water-main buckled the service road, water ran across Charles Street and flooded the Public Garden.

BWSC crews arrived at the scent by 5 p.m. and then spent about an hour addressing the water issues, added Bagley.

Later that day, the crews installed a new section of pipe, said Bagley, adding that the service road was expected to be repaved by Monday at the latest.

Charles Street, between Boylston and Beacon streets, was closed for much of Saturday morning due to the flooding, before reposing at about 11:30 a.m.

The affected pipe dates back to the 1870s, said Bagley, and was last rehabilitated in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, two days later, on Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 4 a.m., another large water-main break occurred on Massachusetts Avenue and Northampton Street in the South End, prompting another quick response from BWSC crews. This water event also created a sinkhole that swallowed up one vehicle.