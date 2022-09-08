Hill and Surrounding Neighborhoods See Slight Increase in Positive COVID Tests

Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods saw a slight increase in individuals testing positive for covid from the previous week.

According to data released by the Boston Public Health Commission, 619 residents of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown, the North End, and West End were tested for COVID-19 between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, with around 6.5 percent, or 40 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was a slight uptick from the week of Aug. 16-22, when 6.3 precent, or 39 of the 614 individuals tested were positive for the virus.

Citywide, 7.1 percent, or 599 of the 8,438 individuals tested between Aug. 23 and 29 , were positive for the virus. This was a reduction from the previous week of Aug. 16 to 22, when 7.8 percent, or 682 of the 8,750 individuals tested were positive for the virus.