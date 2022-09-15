Beacon Hill and Surrounding Neighborhoods See Minor Increase in Positive COVID Tests

For the second consecutive week, Beacon Hill and surrounding neighborhoods have seen a minor increase in individuals testing positive for COVID from the previous week.

According to data released by the Boston Public Health Commission, 520 residents of the Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Downtown, the North End, and West End were tested for COVID-19 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, with around 8.5 percent, or 44 individuals, testing positive for the virus. This was a slight uptick from the previous week of Aug. 23-29, when 6.5 precent, or 40 of the 619 residents tested in those neighborhoods were positive for the virus.

Citywide, 7.4 percent, or 522 of the 7,0004 individuals tested between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5 were positive for the virus. This was a slight uptick from the previous week of Aug. 23-29, when 7.1 precent, or 599 of the 8,438 residents tested citywide were positive for the virus.