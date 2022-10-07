Discussion on Dizziness set for Oct. 18

Dizziness is one of the top three complaints primary care physicians hear from their patients but because the word “dizzy” by itself has no clear meaning to a doctor, and as a result, all too often patients fail to get the kind of help they need. Join Dr. Steven Rauch – clinician, researcher and educator – on Tuesday, October 18 from 2 to 3:30 pm for a fascinating discussion of how the balance system works and how to get on the right track to diagnosis and treatment when it doesn’t. The series is being presented by the Beacon Hill Village Seminars abd the Boston Public Library.

Steven Rauch, MD is Professor and Vice Chair for Clinical Research of the Otolaryngology Department at Harvard Medical School. He is the Vestibular Division Chief at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and a member of the Otology Division of Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Rauch provides medical care to patients with hearing and balance disorders. His research and speaking are focused primarily on combined disorders of hearing and balance, including Meniere’s disease, autoimmune inner ear disease, sudden deafness, acoustic trauma, and migraine. He consults with biotech and pharmaceutical firms designing clinical trials for inner ear drug development and delivery. Dr. Rauch is also a Professor in the Liberal Arts Department at Berklee College of Music, where he teaches an undergraduate course on Health and Wellness.

This program is presented in partnership with the Boston Public Library, as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series. Closed captioning will be available on Zoom. This will be a hybrid program. Dr. Rauch will be speaking in person to a live audience and a virtual audience via Zoom webinar simultaneously. Refreshments will be offered to in-person attendees after Dr. Rauch’s presentation. Closed captioning will be available on Zoom.

Advance online registration required. Registrants will be asked whether plan to attend in person or via Zoom to complete their registration. To register please click “Register Now” at top-right (BHV members must log in before registering) or call Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder that includes the Zoom webinar invitation the day prior to the program.

Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library, Copley Square, 700 Boylston St or on Zoom. Free and open to the public