Mayor Wu Joins Other Officials in Release of Common Master Plan

Mayor Michelle Wu joined Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space; Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods; and Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden, to announce the release of the Boston Common Master Plan on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Parkman Bandstand on the Common. Recommendations outlined in the plan include a comprehensive redesign of the Boston Common Frog Pond, including the Tadpole Playground; expanding the Visitor’s Center; adding an accessible entrance at Shaw 54th Memorial; pedestrian improvements at the Charles Street entrance from the Public Garden; renovation of the heavily used Mayor’s Walk pathway; piloting restrooms in several locations; and better activation of the Boylston Street plaza and entrance. The announcement kicked off a 45-day public comment period for the Common Master Plan, which ends on Nov. 30. Visit bostoncommonmasterplan.com for more information.