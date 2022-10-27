Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner: Happy Halloween!

Once again, the BHCA has arranged for the following streets to be closed from 4:00-8:00 PM on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31:

• Branch Street (from Revere Street to Hancock Street)

• Chestnut Street (from Charles Street to Walnut Street)

• Mount Vernon Street (from Charles Street to Joy Street)

• Pinckney Street (from Charles Street to Joy Street)

• West Cedar Street (from Revere Street to Chestnut Street)

• Myrtle Street (from Revere Street to Hancock Street)

• South Russell Street (from Cambridge Street to Myrtle Street)

Closing these streets will mean that cars cannot be moved during that time. We wish everyone a safe and happy Halloween!

Garlands & Greens

Join the BHCA and your neighbors at our annual celebration to welcome the holidays and to raise the funds to decorate the 1,100 gas lamps on Beacon Hill. Once again, our generous host will be Tom Kershaw at the Hampshire House.

As always, there will be local musical talent, great appetizers, drinks, and comradery. Tickets are $40 for BHCA members and $50 for non-members. For more information, visit bhcivic.org or call the BHCA office.

From the BHCA Tree Committee – Trees & Ivy

While ivy may look pretty in a tree pit, it is not healthy for a living tree. If the ivy is growing on the tree bark, it may taking nutrients from the tree. To prevent this, clip the ivy at the base of the tree. It will eventually dry and fall off. DO NOT pull the ivy off the tree! If you have questions, call the BHCA office or write to us at [email protected]