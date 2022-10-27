Crush Boutique Welcomes Local Authors for Book-Signing Event

Crush Boutique is inviting the public to stop in for a glass of wine and meet three authors from the neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 138 Charles St.

Karen Winn, Julie Carrick Dalton, and Jennifer Blecher will be on hand for the event, where their books will also be available for purchase, supplied by the new Beacon Hill Books & Café. All three authors will be signing copies of their respective books at the event.

In anticipation of the event, Blecher wrote in an email: “I am excited that we will be showcasing books for readers of all ages. With the holidays right around the corner, shoppers are bound to find the perfect gift.”

Likewise, Winn wrote, “As local authors, we are thrilled to partner with Crush Boutique and Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. We love our neighborhood and relish the chance to support and highlight our small businesses, as well as our books!”

Crush previously welcomed two other authors, Gray Malin and Elin Hlidebrand, at separate book-signing events, which were both “met with great enthusiasm,” said Laura Ayers, who owns the Charles Street boutique together with her childhood friend, Rebecca Hall.

Ayers said Crush is excited to host Winn, Dalton, and Blecher for the event, as well as to partner with Beacon Hill Books & Café, which she described as a “wonderful addition to our already fabulous neighborhood.”

Added Ayers: “At Crush, it is always our mission to support women in the creative fields, and we feel fortunate for the opportunity to introduce these three talented women to our customers.”