Over $400,000 Raised at Bina Farm’s Horsing Around Gala

Special to Times

After three years of not being able to gather in person, the Horsing Around Gala for the BINA Farm Center returned on Saturday, Nov. 5, to Boston’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The event raised more than $400,00 for Lexington’s BINA Farm Center, which was founded by Coryn and Babak Bina. Its mission is to bring together individuals with and without special needs through inclusive enrichment programs that help them thrive. BINA Farm Center provides a comprehensive therapeutic and recreational environment utilizing Equine-Assisted Therapy, Vocational Training Programs, and Creative and Complementary Therapies for children and adults with physical, developmental, and emotional challenges.

Aidin, Coryn, Babak, and Kaman Bina are shown a the Bina Farm’s Horsing Around Gala.

Larry Lucchino and Tonya Mezrich.

The star-studded evening featured a dual event for kids and adults. The “Pony Around” inclusive event was catered to children ages 4-13. Meanwhile, the “Horsing Around the Mandarin” welcomed hundreds of guests including former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino, who was honored for his continued support and dedication to the BINA Farm Center’s mission. Stella Boch, age 10, also was a keynote speaker, explaining how the farm has impacted both her and her friend Lucas’s life. The two surprised the crowd with an appearance from Shamus, the Therapy Pony.

Also in attendance were BINA Farm Center founders, Coryn and Babak Bina; Ernie Boch Jr.; Lianne and Alex Leventhal; Tonya and Ben Mezrich; Shannon Pastuszak; Fran and Pat Purcell; Enza Sambataro; Christy Cashman; Angela Peri; Jack Yeaton; and many more. The event was also hosted by Boston TV personality and entrepreneur Jackie Bruno.

For additional information, visit https://www.binafarm.org.