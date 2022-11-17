Working Toward a Healthy Body, Peaceful Mind and Joyful Heart

Special to the Times

Join Dr. Beth Frates to explore how we can enhance our state of well-being and thrive. She’ll review research and practical strategies to improve our health with the 12 Step Model PAVING the Path to Wellness. She’ll consider the role of diet, exercise, stress management, sleep, social connections, energy levels, and a sense of purpose. After her talk, Dr. Frates will be happy to discuss your comments and questions.

Beth Frates, MD trained as a physiatrist and a health and wellness coach. She works to empower patients to reach their optimal level of wellness by adopting healthy habits. Dr. Frates is Director of Lifestyle Medicine, Department of Surgery at Mass General Hospital, and Director of Wellness Programming at Spaulding Rehab Hospital. She is President Elect of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

This program is presented via Zoom webinar in partnership with the Boston Public Library as part of Beacon Hill Village’s Living Well Ending Well series. Closed captioning will be available.

Advance registration required either online by clicking the link https://www.beaconhillvillage.org/content.aspx?page_or by calling Beacon Hill Village at 617-723-9713. Registrants will receive a reminder that includes the Zoom webinar invitation the day prior to the program.