Neighborhood Roundup

Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll Returns Thursday, Dec. 1

The Beacon Hill Business Association presents the annual Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pictures with Santa take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon St., followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m. at Charles and Mt. Vernon streets.

Entertainment will be provided by the Back Bay Ringers, the Beacon Hill Village Carolers, the Brass Band, and the John Everett Band.

Hill House Holiday Tree Sale and Photos with Santa

Hill House is holding its annual holiday tree sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 127 Mt. Vernon St.

Also, Hill House will be offering photos with Santa before the Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 127 Mt. Vernon St.

Holiday Lighting of Comm. Ave. Mall Set for Thursday, Dec. 1

Mayor Michelle Wu; Ryan Woods, commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation; Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden; and Matt Sidman, a founding member of the Commonwealth Avenue Mall Enhancement Committee, will join together in welcoming the crowd at the Holiday Lights 2022 Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Arlington Street.

At 8:30 p.m., Mayor Wu will turn on the holiday lights for 2022. The Newbury Boston will be providing cocoa and cookies for the assembled crowd.

Holiday House Tour Returns on Sunday, Dec. 11

The Nichols House Museum’s Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour returns Sunday, Dec. 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit nicholshousemuseum.org/programs or call 617–227–6993.

Vilna Shul’s Fifth Annual Hanukkah A Cappella Concert Set for Sunday, Dec. 11

The Vilna Shul, located at 18 Phillips St., presents its fifth annual Community-Wide Hanukkah A Cappella Concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Manginah from Brandeis, Berkalit from Berklee College of Music, and Honorable Menschen, a post-collegiate group in Greater Boston, as well as guest performances by local middle and high school students.

This program is by and for the Boston Jewish community and their loved ones. College students, young professionals, and families of all ages are welcome.

This event will be in person and live streamed. Tickets are $10 each or $25 for families.

Visit https://vilnashul.org/events/event/community-wide-hanukkah-a-cappella-concert to register and for more information.

Virtual Program Explores Lives of Domestic Help at the Nichols House

The Nichols House Museum hosts “Uncovering Stories of Domestic Staff at 55 Mt. Vernon” – a virtual program on recent research into the individuals who lived and worked at the Nichols House – on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Hear about the lives of those who worked “downstairs” and lived on the top floor of the Nichols House at this virtual talk. Join us as we dive into the archives, local to national, and explore the narratives of a handful of these individuals before, during, and after their employment by the Nichols family. Also, catch highlights of holiday seasons past.

This talk is presented by Nichols House Museum Visitor Services Representative and Suffolk University History student, Annaliese Arnsten. Annaliese spent the last 10 weeks diving into these histories to better share them with you. This project is a work in progress, and the museum hopes to share even more with you in the months to come.

Tickets are $6 for members and those on a tighter budget, $12 for a general ticket, and $18 for a supporter ticket. Registration is required through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncovering-stories-of-domestic-staff-at-55-mount-vernon-tickets-465890520087.