Holiday Stroll Returns Thursday, Dec. 1

One of the neighborhood’s most highly anticipated annual events, the Beacon Hill Business Association’s Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll returns on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. Beginning at 5:30 p.m.., both sides of the five blocks of Charles Street between Cambridge and Beacon streets will be closed to traffic, clearing the way for holiday shoppers to visit neighborhood restaurants, shops and businesses that will offer free snacks and refreshments.

Upstairs Downstairs Home on Charles Street is decorated and ready for the annual Beacon Hill Holiday Stroll tonight, Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Pictures with Santa will be offered from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hill House at 127 Mt. Vernon St., followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m. at Charles and Mt. Vernon streets. Entertainment will be provided by the Back Bay Ringers, the Beacon Hill Village Carolers, the BrassQuartet, and the John Everett Band.