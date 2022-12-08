Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

Thank You, Holiday Decorators!

The Beacon Hill Civic Association would like to thank all who braved the elements last Friday, Saturday and Sunday to decorate the lampposts. If you have a lamppost near you that was not decorated, call the BHCA office to see what can be done.

Upcoming Meetings

Architecture Committee – Monday, December 12th at 4:30 via Zoom

Save the Date!

50th Annual Beacon Hill Gala – February 11, 2023 at The Newbury

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) to learn more about the BHCA and how you can get involved.