City of Boston Traffic Advisory to December 18

Events happening in the City of Boston this week will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Beacon Hill

National Guard’s Birthday Celebration – Tuesday, December 13, 2022

An event celebrating the birthday of the National Guard will take at the

Massachusetts State House. Parking restrictions will in be in place from 6 am to 3 pm on the following street:

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Walnut Street to Park Street

Chinatown

Josiah Quincy School Event – Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Josiah Quincy School will be hosting a wheelchair basketball game and parking restrictions will be in place to allow for buses to have curb-side access close to the school from 8 am to 12 pm on the following street:

• Shawmut Avenue, East side (school side) from Oak Street West to Marginal Road

Dorchester

Shop with a Cop Event – Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Boston Police Department will host the annual “Shop with a Cop” event. Temporary parking restrictions will be in place from 3 pm to 6 pm on the following streets:

• Worrell Street, Both sides, from Pope’s Hill Street to the parking lot to the Murphy School (where Worrell Street bends and heads towards Tilesboro Street

• Popes Hill Street, Both sides, from Worrell Street to Selina Road

Fenway

Football at Fenway Park, Wasabi Bowl – Saturday, December 17, 2022

Fenway Park will be hosting the Wasabi Bowl which is a football game between the University of Louisville Cardinals and the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the event several temporary parking restrictions will be in place at the following locations:

• Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

• Ipswich Street, Northside (Fenway Park, Mass Pike side), from Charlesgate East to Van Ness Street

• Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

• Jersey Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue