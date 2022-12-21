Brockton Woman, Weymouth Man Arraigned After Gun Arrests Near Boston Common

Special to the Times

A woman and a man were arraigned Monday in Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on numerous firearm-related charges after being arrested on Tremont Street near Boston Common on Saturday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton is charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and drinking alcoholic beverages in public. Judge Richard J. Sinnott revoked Bourne’s bail on a pending Dorchester case, and ordered $50,000 bail on the new case with requirements that she stay away from Boston and the co-defendant during the pendency of the case.

Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth is charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, drinking alcoholic beverages in public, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200. Judge Sinnott ordered Frederick held in lieu of $10,000 bail with the requirements that he stay away from Boston and from Alexis Bourne during the pendency of the case.

Bourne and Frederick will return to court January 13 for a probable cause hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Morgan said that on Saturday December 10 at about 10:30 p.m., Boston police officers were on random patrol on Tremont Street along the Common when they saw three individuals holding a tequila bottle. As officers drove past, they saw one of the individuals, Frederick, grab the front side of his waistband while looking around. Officers got out of their vehicle and frisked Frederick. They immediately felt a firearm in his waistband. While officers were attempting to recover it, Frederick went to the ground. Officers recovered a black and tan “ghost” gun with a laser sight and an extended magazine containing 10 rounds. When placed in the cruiser Frederick began kicking the door, damaging it.

Officers then frisked Alexis Bourne and immediately felt a firearm in her waistband. Officers recovered a Glock 19 9mm with a laser sight and an extended magazine containing 28 rounds. When officers demanded her license to carry, she stated “I don’t have one.”

The third individual was released from the scene.

“When taken in total these defendants had the ability to fire 38 rounds very quickly, a scenario that’s frightening for any area, particularly one with so much car, tourist and nightlife traffic as downtown Tremont Street on a Saturday night,” Hayden said.

All charged individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

