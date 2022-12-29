Boston Public Health Commission issues flu advisory

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) issued an advisory to Boston health care providers alerting them about concerning levels of flu activity during the early stage of flu season, as well as the slow uptake of flu vaccinations and COVID-19 boosters.

BPHC is urging providers to apply the CDC’s Health Advisory Network (HAN) recommendations to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system. The recommendations call for COVID-19 and flu vaccination to prevent the spread of both illnesses; diagnostic testing to guide treatment and clinical management; treatment protocols for confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 and flu; and proactive messaging that supports public health outcomes to raise awareness about the current flu season.

“The best way to avoid getting sick with the flu and to reduce your risk of severe infection is getting your annual flu shot. Now that the holidays are here, taking this important, yet simple step is vital for protecting yourself and others when celebrating with friends and family,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Everybody 6-months and older should get their flu vaccination as soon as possible.”

The Boston Public Health Commission has set up several standing sites in communities throughout the city to make it quick and convenient for residents to get their annual flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and COVID-19 testing.

All services are free for individuals ages 6-months and older, with no appointments or IDs required:

Boston City Hall, Haymarket Room 240 (2nd floor), 1 City Hall Sq., Boston.