Officials reschedule virtual meeting on West End Branch Library

With many would-be attendees citing travel concerns due ahead of the holidays, the city has rescheduled its virtual meeting to discuss the working draft of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the proposed redevelopment of the West End Branch Library to Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. from its originally scheduled date of Dec. 22.

The city is proposing the redevelopment of the site of library, which opened in the 1960s, into a mixed-use development expected to include “a new ground-floor space for the library and multiple floors of primarily income-restricted, affordable housing above,” according to the city’s draft objectives for the project.

The West End Branch Library.

Once completed, the city would maintain ownership of the building because of the library component while entering into a long-term agreement with an outside party to operate the residential component, said Joe Backer, senior development officer for the Mayor’s Office of Housing, during an Oct. 25 virtual meeting sponsored by the city to discuss the proposal.

Backer also said then that the city expects to release an RFP for the project at the beginning of 2023, with the application process open for a minimum of two months.

Visit https://www.boston.gov/calendar/west-end-branch-library-public-meeting-3 at the scheduled time to join the meeting. (If you already registered for the meeting, no further action should be needed as that registration is still active.)