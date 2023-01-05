Nearly $2.74 Million Awarded To Combat Violence Against Women

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that dozens of law enforcement, criminal justice and victim services organizations have been awarded grants through the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Grant program including the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office with a grant of $119,919.88.

The federal funds will help Massachusetts agencies in efforts to prevent, reduce and improve responses to acts of gender-based, sexual and domestic violence; stalking; and human trafficking. The 44 grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process administered by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS). Each organization funded in FY23 will be eligible for additional funding during the three following years.

“These grants allow our Commonwealth to enhance our work combatting domestic violence and sexual offenses. Meeting the needs of survivors, providing safety nets for those seeking to escape, and holding perpetrators accountable requires a coalition of law enforcement and service providers. VAWA funds have allowed us to build these vital partnerships and provide resources, not just in 2023, but for years to come,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“Since taking office, this administration has shown an unparalleled dedication to ending domestic and sexual violence. As chair of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, I’ve had the privilege of working with professionals and organizations across the Commonwealth that are committed to this mission. This funding will allow state agencies, police and service providers the resources they need to effectively respond to and reduce these offenses,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.

“These grants help improve how law enforcement and the criminal justice system respond to violence against women through training opportunities and enhanced capacity to investigate and prosecute these offenses. It also ensures that the victims of domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual assault and exploitation, and stalking have access to the services they deserve,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.

“The VAWA Grant Program is one of the most impactful programs administered by the Office of Grants and Research. These funds help ensure that victims have access to the protections of law enforcement and the criminal justice system, as well as trauma-informed and culturally-competent services. We look forward to working alongside all our funded partners to achieve this mission,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton.

The VAWA Grant Program is funded by the Department of Justice. Through an application review process, recipients were selected from across four categories: Courts, Law Enforcement, Prosecution, Victim Services, and Discretionary.