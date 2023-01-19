Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner

50th Annual Winter Soirée at The Newbury Boston!

Dress to impress and join us for an elegant evening of celebrating, dancing, and drinks at The Newbury Boston on February 11th. All proceeds from the 50th Annual Winter Soirée will help fund the BHCA and support our efforts in community building, civic engagement, and historic preservation – the results of which are showcased every day throughout the neighborhood.

The Newbury Boston.

Visit bhcivic.org or contact the office at 617-227-1922 to buy your tickets and learn more!

2022 Beacon Hill Community Fund Grants Awarded

In 2019, the Beacon Hill Civic Association decided that a special purpose fund – the Beacon Hill Community Fund – should be created within the BHCA for the purpose of making annual grants to community-based Beacon Hill, Cambridge Street and adjacent neighborhood non-profit organizations, community development corporations, and other civic groups dedicated to promoting and enhancing quality of life in the community.

In 2022, twenty-three applications were received through the Beacon Hill Community Fund website. Of those twenty-three applications, twelve were chosen by the BHCA Board of Directors to receive grants totaling $20,000. Those organizations were:

Beacon Hill Art Walk

Beacon Hill Seminars

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Friday Night Supper Program, Inc.

Friends of the Phillips Street Play Area

Myrtle Street Playground

National Society of the Colonial Dames of America – Massachusetts

Rogerson Communities, Inc.

The Advent School

Tunefoolery Music, Inc.

West End Museum, Inc.

The 2023 grant application period will run from September 15 through November 1st. you can find out more at https://www.bhcivic.org/community-fund.html.

Upcoming Meetings

Green Committee – Thursday, January 18th, 5pm via Zoom

Young Friends – Wednesday, January 25th at. Teddy’s; 7pm

50th Annual Winter Soirée – February 11th at The Newbury Boston.

Visit the Beacon Hill Civic Association website www.bhcivic.org or call the office (617-227-1922) to learn more about these events.