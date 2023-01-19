EBNHC Opens Applications for Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for its third cohort of residents to join its Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Residency Program. This residency program aims to expand the pool of primary care providers who are well-prepared and committed to serving underserved populations.

EBNHC was one of five health care organizations in the Commonwealth selected to participate in the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program (DSRIP) Statewide Investments Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Training Program in 2021. Since then, the program has shown to be invaluable in the training of new Family Nurse Practitioners.

The residency is a highly structured year of intensive clinical training that provides mentorship in a high-performance model of care. Training includes primary care sessions with a preceptor in a community health center setting, specialty rotations, didactic sessions, and quality improvement training. By the end of the program, residents will have gained the competence, mastery and confidence needed to be a NP primary care provider that serves culturally diverse and clinically complex patients.

“We are thrilled to continue our Family Nurse Practitioner Residency Program,” said Jackie Fantes, MD, FAAFP Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. “Our goal is to bridge the gap between academia and practice for new FNPs so that they feel competent and confident to hit the ground running as they enter the fast-paced world of health care. We want every patient to have a provider who empowers their decision making and respects their language, culture, race or ethnicity, and health care preferences.”

The goal of the FNP training program is to ensure every new provider is prepared, supported, and satisfied with their career in primary care. “When I started at EBNHC 14 years ago as a new NP, the support, training and mentorship I received shaped me as a clinician and has driven me to want to do the same for the next generation of providers,” said Residency Program Director Katherine O’Brien, MSN, FNP-C. “This individualized residency, with an abundance of hands-on teaching, feedback and clinical mentoring, does just that.”

Based at EBNHC sites in the South End, East Boston and Winthrop, the program will run from September 2023 to August 2024. The residency is a full-time, 12-month salaried position. Three slots are available. New Family Nurse Practitioners graduating in May 2023 or within the previous 18 months are encouraged to apply. Bilingual candidates preferred. Visit Family Nurse Practitioner Residency: Overview — EBNHC 2022 for more information and an online application.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community health center in Massachusetts, serving over 100,000 patients and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a Health Center Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, EBNHC has offered access to comprehensive care for the underserved populations of Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Boston’s South End. EBNHC is dedicated to promoting and sustaining healthy communities, families, and individuals by providing accessible, person-centered, compassionate, and high-quality health care services to all who live and work in our service area. For more information, please visit www.ebnhc.org.