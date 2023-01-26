Chestnut Street Resident To Run Boston Marathon for Joslin Diabetes Center

Chestnut Street resident Ian Brohm will be running in the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, as a member of Team Joslin to benefit the Joslin Diabetes Center.

Brohm, age 31, is participating in the footrace in person for the first time this year in support of Boston’s Joslin Diabetes Center, which he describes as “a world-renowned diabetes research and care institution that has been delivering aid to those affected by diabetes for over 120 years and is an organization that has become very close to my heart.” (Brohm previously ran the virtual Boston Marathon in 2021.)

Chestnut Street resident Ian Brohm, who is running his first in-person Boston Marathon this year as a member of Team Joslin, is seen at the

footrace’s Hopkinton starting line.

Brohm’s girlfriend, Kelsey, was diagnosed with Type I diabetes and has been receiving treatment at Joslin ever since then.

“Joslin has helped her and her family, and many others like them, navigate the unknown path that comes with the lifechanging diagnosis of diabetes,” Brohm wrote in an email. “Each day I see firsthand how mundane tasks that many people take for granted become priorities for those living with diabetes. Every meal, exercise regimen, and many other everyday routine tasks need to be accounted for in order to keep blood sugar levels at normal levels. With the help and support that Joslin provides, people living with diabetes can live normal lives.”

As a member of Team Joslin running in this year’s Boston Marathon, Brohm has set a fundraising target of $10,000 while committing to give 100 percent of the donations he receives to benefit the Joslin Diabetes Center to fund diabetes research and provide care to those affected by the chronic condition.

“So, like diabetes, I’m not taking a backseat either,” he wrote. “I am running the 2023 Boston Marathon not only for Kelsey, but also for those around the world who are affected by diabetes in hopes of raising research money that will help ease the day-to-day activities that can become burdensome.”

Visit Brohm’s donation page at https://www.givengain.com/ap/ian-brohm-raising-funds-for-joslin-diabetes-center-beth-israel-lahey-health-/#timeline to support him and Team Joslin in the 2023 Boston Marathon.