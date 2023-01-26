Rockland Trust Launches Its 19th Annual Scholarship Program

Rockland Trust is pleased to announce the launch of its 19th Annual Scholarship Program, which is open to students who are enrolling in a part-time or full-time undergraduate study program for the first time at an accredited two or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year (2023-2024). This year, Rockland Trust will be awarding up to sixteen $3,000 renewable scholarships.

Applications will be considered based on financial need, academic performance, participation in school and community activities, and work experience. There will be a section for applicants to write a brief essay of educational goals and potential career aspirations, along with a section to provide insight for any unusual personal or family circumstances. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties to be eligible: Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, or Worcester in Massachusetts or Providence County in Rhode Island.

“Rockland Trust is deeply committed to strengthening the communities in which we live and work. The scholarship program is particularly meaningful because it allows us to make an investment in the future of those communities,” said Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer at Rockland Trust. “Every year, we look forward to hearing the stories and goals of tomorrow’s generation of leaders. We are honored to play a small role in helping each student advance their educational journey and take another step toward a purposeful future.”

Rockland Trust Scholarship applications are available online at RocklandTrust.com/Scholarship(Opens in a new Window). To learn more about guidelines, eligibility criteria, and access the application, please visit RocklandTrust.com/Scholarship